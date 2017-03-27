Ducks @ Canucks PREVIEW: Securing a Playoff Spot
After sweeping a 3-game homestand, Anaheim heads to Canada for their final roadtrip of the regular season. Anaheim will face all four of Canada's Western Conference teams before returning to Honda Center for their final 3 games of the season.
