Cogliano's gift of a goal leads Ducks to 3-1 win over Jets
Andrew Cogliano scored late in the second period, Jonathan Bernier made 17 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Friday night. Corey Perry and Jakob Silvferberg also scored for Anaheim, which is now tied with San Jose for the lead in the Pacific Division with eight games remaining for both teams.
