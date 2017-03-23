Anaheim Ducks reassign LW Ondrej Kase to AHL affiliate The Anaheim Ducks have reassigned rookie left wing Ondrej Kase to their AHL affiliate in San Diego Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mWnN3v ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks have reassigned rookie left wing Ondrej Kase to their AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.