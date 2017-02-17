Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr

Jaromir Jagr scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and James Reimer made 35 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Friday night for their third consecutive win. Colton Sceviour had a goal, Aaron Ekblad scored on the power play and Derek MacKenzie added an empty-net goal, giving the Panthers six wins in their last seven games.

