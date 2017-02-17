Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 beh...

Panthers stay hot, down Ducks 4-1 behind goal from Jagr

Friday Feb 17

If the Florida Panthers thrive on chaos - as interim head coach Tom Rowe described their recent penchant for high-scoring games - they are starting to learn how to channel it in the right way. The Panthers delivered another offensive outburst in their 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

