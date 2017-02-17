Murray Reportedly Willing to Hold On to Defensemen Post-Deadline
Elliote Friedman of Sportsnet revealed in his weekly "30 Thoughts" piece that Ducks GM Bob Murray has told teams that "he's in no rush to move a defenseman and that it's very possible he waits until after the playoffs." Murray has been extremely reluctant to let go of any of his prized 25-and-under defense corps for many years now, so this isn't the most surprising news in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Calling.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC