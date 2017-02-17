Murray Reportedly Willing to Hold On ...

Murray Reportedly Willing to Hold On to Defensemen Post-Deadline

Wednesday Feb 15

Elliote Friedman of Sportsnet revealed in his weekly "30 Thoughts" piece that Ducks GM Bob Murray has told teams that "he's in no rush to move a defenseman and that it's very possible he waits until after the playoffs." Murray has been extremely reluctant to let go of any of his prized 25-and-under defense corps for many years now, so this isn't the most surprising news in the world.

Chicago, IL

