Man cited for trying to bring loaded ...

Man cited for trying to bring loaded gun on plane at Norfolk International

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

The 39 in-season firings of an NHL coach over the past 10 years: Anaheim Ducks: Randy Carlyle, 2011 Boston Bruins: Claude Julien, 2017 Buffa SIMSBURY, Conn. - A 10-year-old cancer patient, who in December lived out his dream of meeting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Bra This .32 caliber handgun was detected by TSA officers at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Sunday, February 12. It was loaded with seven bullets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13) Sep '13 Marissa 2 7
News Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13) May '13 lvgthedream 3
News NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13) Mar '13 Reg 1
See all Anaheim Ducks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,885,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC