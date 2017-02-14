Man cited for trying to bring loaded gun on plane at Norfolk International

The 39 in-season firings of an NHL coach over the past 10 years: Anaheim Ducks: Randy Carlyle, 2011 Boston Bruins: Claude Julien, 2017 Buffa SIMSBURY, Conn. - A 10-year-old cancer patient, who in December lived out his dream of meeting New England Patriots quarterback Tom Bra This .32 caliber handgun was detected by TSA officers at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Sunday, February 12. It was loaded with seven bullets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.