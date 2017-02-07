Huberdeau, Barkov come up huge as Flo...

Huberdeau, Barkov come up huge as Florida Panthers win third consecutive game

Friday Feb 3

The return of Jonathan Huberdeau and Sasha Barkov paid immediate dividends for the Panthers Friday night - just as they hoped they would. Playing together for the first time this season, Huberdeau slammed home a pass from Barkov late in the second period leading Florida to a 2-1 win over the visiting Anaheim Ducks at BB&T Center.

