GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Anaheim Ducks
GOODIES : Super Hero Night Feb 22! Faith and Family/UCF/ Hockey 'n Heels Night Feb 24! NHL Centennial Fan Arena on March 2/3/4! The Florida Panthers will continue their quest to enhance their playoff chances at the expense of the Western Conference's contenders on Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. The Panthers will spend most of February facing the Western Conference.
