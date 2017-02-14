Ducks @ Wild PREVIEW: Wild Candy Heart Garbage
We're back! Did you miss us? The Anaheim Calling staff may or may not have shut themselves off from the world for 3 days in a cabin in the wilderness devising all the different completely realistic ways to dump Bieksa, Boll, and Stoner. The Ducks face the Wild in Minneapolis tonight in the finale of their three game series this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Calling.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC