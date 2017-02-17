Ducks vs Kings PREVIEW: Goals Please
I don't think I need to offend your intelligence with the obvious regurgitated logic - the Ducks need to rebound in this game after a very disappointing loss to the Panthers. On the bright side, the Kings lost to those very same Panthers just last night, albeit not as badly.
