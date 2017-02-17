Ducks' Vermette facing lengthy ban for slashing linesman

Vermette is facing the likely pros... Anaheim Ducks center Antoine Vermette is facing the likely prospect of a 10-game suspension from the NHL for slashing a linesman. Vermette slapped his stick against the back of linesman Shandor Alphonso's legs after losing a faceoff to Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu during the third period of the Ducks' 1-0 win Tuesday night.

