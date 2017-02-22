Ducks goalie Gibson misses game with lower-body injury Goalie John Gibson is missing the Anaheim Ducks' game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lxsIbU ANAHEIM, Calif. - Goalie John Gibson is missing the Anaheim Ducks' game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.