Bruins face Kings, hope to bounce back from Anaheim loss
The Bruins' defensive play came unglued at times Wednesday night in their 5-3 loss against the strong Anaheim Ducks. Blown coverages in the D-zone handed the Ducks at least three goals, and were the difference between, potentially, another solid B's win and the costly setback.
