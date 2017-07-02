Bantering Points: 2/7/17
After a day on the practice ice to prepare for tonight's game, the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks will face off tonight at 7:00 PM as the Rangers continue their home stand. With the last two Anaheim visits to New York providing memorable games, look for these two teams to play yet another quality game.
