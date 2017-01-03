The Ducks' Trade Wars

Sit down and pull up a comfy chair because it's time for the annual Ducks defensemen trade speculation extravaganza! The Ducks trade market is dictated by two primary factors, both of which have been covered extensively as of late: In addition to the current defensive mainstays , the Ducks have youngsters who get sparse time on the ice as well as the injured Clayton Stoner recovering from surgery. Looking at the prospect pipeline, the Ducks have Jacob Larsson , Marcus Pettersson , and Andy Welinksi currently developing in their respective junior leagues.

