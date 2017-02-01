SoCal punctuates its hockey renaissance with All-Star Game

Anaheim Ducks' Logan Shaw celebrates after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. LOS ANGELES - Jari Kurri arrived in Los Angeles 26 years ago, just in time to join Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille in propelling hockey to a new level of prominence in Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.