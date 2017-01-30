Sharks aim for home-ice advantage in tight Pacific Division race
The Sharks still have some work to do over the final 10 weeks of the regular season if they want to clinch a playoff spot for the 19th time in franchise history. But a strong 8-4-1 record so far in January has afforded the Sharks the luxury of keeping one eye on the overall postseason picture and another on their place among the top three teams in the Pacific Division standings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC