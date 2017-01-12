Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler Named to All Star Game
The NHL unveiled its 2017 All Star Game rosters this morning with center Ryan Kesler and defenseman Cam Fowler being named to the Pacific Division squad. Kesler has had a resurgent offensive year with 35 points in 42 games played while playing his usual shutdown defensive minutes, throwing himself squarely into the mid-season Selke Trophy discussion.
