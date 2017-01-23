Ryan Getzlafa s third-period goal lifts Anaheim Ducks over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

Ryan Getzlaf's third-period goal came on the power play and was the game-winner as the Anaheim Ducks edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Monday night at MTS Centre. In a game that saw a combined seven power-play opportunities and over 30 minutes in penalties, the Jets and Ducks battled in a physical and chippy affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.