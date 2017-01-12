Preview: Ducks at Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche will be seeking to win consecutive home games for the first time this season when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Colorado has been off for five days since topping the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime to end a 10-game slide at home with its first victory at Pepsi Center since Nov. 15. The Avalanche own the fewest points in the league, largely due to their NHL-worst 5-13-1 record at home.
