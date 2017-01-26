Oilers sink Ducks, set up interesting test against Pacific-leading Sharks
The Edmonton Oilers did the San Jose Sharks a bit of a favor by beating the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Maybe they'll say thanks when the Oilers and Sharks meet tomorrow? Regardless, it was an impressive showing by Edmonton, handily winning the sort of "low-event" contest few associate with the Oilers.
