Nate Thompson Returns
Orange County Register beat writer Eric Stephens reports that center Nate Thompson is expected to be back in the lineup tonight after missing more than 7 months with an Achilles injury suffered during an offseason workout. The 32-year-old veteran took line rushes with Joseph Cramarossa and Logan Shaw this morning, so expect that combination to hold down 4th line responsibilities.
