Maple Leafs get Curtis McElhinney to lighten No. 1 Andersen's load
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Leafs needed someone who could help lighten the load of Frederik Andersen who's started 33 of the team's 39 games this year, including three sets of back-to-backs.
