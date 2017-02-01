Kyle Palmieri, John Hynes on what Devils can expect from Stefan Noesen
Walking into the locker room after finishing Wednesday's practice, Devils right wing Kyle Palmieri didn't know he was reunited with a former teammate. The Devils claimed forward Stefan Noesen off waivers at noon, just after the Devils' practice, and now the two former Anaheim Ducks are both in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC