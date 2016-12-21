Gibson ties Ducks' record in 4-3 victory against Philadelphia
John Gibson tied an Anaheim Ducks record with 51 saves and Corey Perry decided the game with the winning goal in the shootout Sunday night as the Ducks came away with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Perry scored on Flyers goalie Steve Mason in the fifth round and Gibson stopped Sean Couturier to end it after making stops on three of Philadelphia's four other shooters.
