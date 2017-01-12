John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second straight game as the Anaheim Ducks climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Gibson, Silfverberg solid again as Ducks beat Avs 4-1 John Gibson made 33 saves two days after he recorded a shutout, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for a second straight game as the Anaheim Ducks climbed into sole possession of the Pacific Division lead with a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iqB6tP Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon breaks away for a score against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Denver.

