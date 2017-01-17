Bernier gets shutout, Ducks beat Coyotes 3-0
Bernier, starting in goal for the first time since Dec. 20, had 26 saves in the Anaheim Ducks ' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Lindholm's second goal of the season came 5:49 into the opening period and Ritchie got his 10th just 35 seconds into the third.
