Anaheim Ducks leaning on goalie John Gibson

ANAHEIM >> A start in goal for the sixth straight game in Wednesday night's affair against Detroit marked a season high for John Gibson - and a clear statement that Ducks coach Randy Carlyle wants him to be the main option in their crease. As the season prepares to make the turn toward the second half, the Ducks are leaning on Gibson and they did so more than ever Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia.

