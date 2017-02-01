All Star Highlight: Ryker Kesler Goes Five-Hole on Carey Price
In one of the best moments of the entire weekend, Ryan Kesler's son, Ryker, took his dad's place in the Shootout portion of the All Star Skills Challenge on Saturday. Ryker Kesler scored on arguably the best goalie in the world.
