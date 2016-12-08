When Sharks face the Ducks, goals are usually at a premium
The Sharks are confident with the chances they're generating that they'll begin to find the back of the net on a more regular basis. Recent history suggests, though, it'll be tough for the Sharks to break out Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center, as every game between the two teams since the start of 2015-16 season has been a grind.
