Springfield Thunderbirds forward Michael Sgarbossa recalled by Panthers
Anaheim Ducks' Michael Sgarbossa skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the Panthers have recalled forward Michael Sgarbossa from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
