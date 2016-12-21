Lindholm's first goal lifts Ducks over Sharks 3-2
Hampus Lindholm got his first goal of the season with 5:38 remaining, helping the Anaheim Ducks beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Friday night after blowing a two-goal lead. Goals by Brent Burns and Kevin Labanc brought San Jose back after Rickard Rakell and Antoine Vermette scored in the first period for Anaheim.
