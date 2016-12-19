Leafs' suffer injury hit at centre; Bozak, Smith both sidelined by injuries

Tyler Bozak and Ben Smith are both be sidelined with injuries and will miss Toronto's game Monday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Frederik Gauthier was recalled from the Marlies to take Smith's spot on the Leafs fourth line, with William Nylander due to slide over from wing to centre in Bozak's place on a line with Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk.

