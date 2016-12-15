Glace Bay native finds new calling wi...

Glace Bay native finds new calling with Ducks

Thursday Dec 15

Getting traded as a junior hockey player and getting traded as a pro are completely different kettles of fish, and Glace Bay's Logan Shaw knows all about it. The Florida Panthers dealt Shaw to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Michael Sgarbossa on Nov. 16. Shaw was in Hartford, Conn., just about to put on his gear to play a game with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League when he was summoned by the coach and given the news.

