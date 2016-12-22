Game 34 preview: Anaheim Ducks @ Otta...

Game 34 preview: Anaheim Ducks @ Ottawa Senators

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Silver Seven

The Ottawa Senators will welcome back one of their own tonight as Jakob Silfverberg returns to Ottawa with his Anaheim Ducks for tonight's emotionally charged game. Since beating Ottawa 5-1 in Anaheim, the Ducks have been on the road and tonight will be the sixth and final game of their road trip.

