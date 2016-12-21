Fowler lifts Ducks over Leafs in Carlyle's Toronto return
Anaheim Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle, former head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. Partly cloudy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC