Ducks vs. Canucks PREVIEW: Got Plans?

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Anaheim Calling

After a game of redemption against the Flames in which "the nighthawk" Brandon Mantour finally made his much anticipated NHL debut, the Ducks conclude their brief Western Canadian swing in Vancouver. The Canucks are still languishing at the bottom of the Pacific, better only than the Coyotes at this point and sitting 3rd to last in the league.

