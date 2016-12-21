Ducks tie it late, Kase beats Canes in shootout
Corey Perry and Nick Ritchie scored late in the third period to tie it and rookie Ondrej Kase got the deciding goal in a shootout, lifting the Anaheim Ducks over the Carolina Hurricanes 6-5 on Wednesday night. After Ritchie deflected in Cam Fowler's shot with 3:59 left in the third, Perry got his fifth goal of the season with 2:28 remaining to tie it at 5. Kase slickly deked to his backhand before lifting his shootout attempt over Cam Ward.
