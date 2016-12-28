Ducks recall D Montour with Sami Vatanen out for road game
Ducks recall D Montour with Sami Vatanen out for road game The Anaheim Ducks have recalled defenseman Brandon Montour from their AHL affiliate in San Diego Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2htZn1A The Ducks made the move Wednesday after defenseman Sami Vatanen was unable to travel on their road trip to Calgary and Vancouver because of illness. Montour could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anaheim Ducks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC