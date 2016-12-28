Ducks recall D Montour with Sami Vata...

Ducks recall D Montour with Sami Vatanen out for road game

Ducks recall D Montour with Sami Vatanen out for road game The Anaheim Ducks have recalled defenseman Brandon Montour from their AHL affiliate in San Diego Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2htZn1A The Ducks made the move Wednesday after defenseman Sami Vatanen was unable to travel on their road trip to Calgary and Vancouver because of illness. Montour could make his NHL debut Thursday against the Flames.

