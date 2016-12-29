Ducks @ Flames PREVIEW: Revenge Time
Put the lines in the blender, grab your Getzlaf voodoo doll, and get Johnny Gaudreau's sippy-cup ready because it's time for the Ducks to extract revenge on the Flames in the Saddledome for the 8-3 beatdown earlier this month. The Ducks will be looking to lock down defensively and continue their controlling play from their last game against the Sharks, except for, you know, getting two points this time.
Anaheim Ducks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Flames wiggle back into series with Ducks on Ba... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Anaheim Ducks clinch Pacific Division title, ro... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Every NHL Team's Most Overpaid Player (Aug '13)
|Sep '13
|Marissa 2
|7
|Red Wings finish off Ducks with 3-2 win in Game 7 (May '13)
|May '13
|lvgthedream
|3
|NHL roundup: Late goal lifts Ducks past Blackhawks (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Reg
|1
