DraftKings NHL Picks: December 13th Daily Top Plays

Dec 4, 2016; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports Tonight's slate features 10 games, with Detroit holding the best projected team total at 3.4 goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.