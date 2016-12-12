Does Murray still believe the Ducks are a contender?

A third of the season has passed, so we know what the Ducks are now. More importantly can we assess what the GM thinks from the moves hes made thus far this season? Does he still believe this roster is a contender, or has it fallen into pretender status in his eyes? This comment obviously came after the Ducks rebounded from a horrendous start and went on a historic run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Calling.