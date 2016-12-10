Aaron Dell starts in net as Sharks host Hurricanes
Goalie Aaron Dell gets another shot against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night as the Sharks hope to get back on track before setting off on a four-game road trip next week. Dell will make his fourth start of the season as the Sharks look to rebound from Friday's emotional 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
