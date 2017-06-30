Wild re-sign defenseman Zach Palmquist to 2-way contract
The 26-year-old Palmquist has not appeared in an NHL game. He had two goals, 19 assists and 20 penalty minutes in 72 games for Iowa in the AHL last season.
