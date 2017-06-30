Tick Toc: When Rick Tocchet leaves fo...

Tick Toc: When Rick Tocchet leaves for Arizona, what it means for Pittsburgh

It looks like Rick Tocchet is about to become the next head coach of the Arizona Coyotes . This marks another defection for the Penguins , who have lost an assistant GM in Jason Botterill to a head GM job in Buffalo - taking Randy Sexton with him and scout Scott Bell to University of Minnesota.

