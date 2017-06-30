Stars re-sign winger Brett Ritchie for 2 years, $3.5 million
Ritchie had 16 goals and eight assists in 78 games last season, with a team-best rating of plus-11. The 24-year-old right winger has appeared in 117 games over three seasons with the Stars and played in two games during the 2016 playoffs.
