Signings, trades shift balance of pow...

Signings, trades shift balance of power across the NHL

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

After building up to a playoff run that ended in the second round yet again, the Washington Capitals are going through a salary-cap nightmare usually reserved for Stanley Cup champions. The same struggles that led to the deconstruction of the Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings over the years is affecting the Capitals, though those teams have a pile of Stanley Cup rings to ease the pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun '17 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC