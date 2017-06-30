Shattenkirk comes home, signs 4-year deal with NY Rangers

Kevin Shattenkirk grew up a New York Rangers fan in suburban New Rochelle, so he knows all about the pressure of playing for his hometown team. Still, that's what the offensive-minded defenseman wanted, and the most coveted player available on the opening day of free agency turned down a bigger offer elsewhere to sign a four-year, $26.6 million deal with the Rangers on Saturday.

