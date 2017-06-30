Shattenkirk comes home, signs 4-year ...

Shattenkirk comes home, signs 4-year deal with NY Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Kevin Shattenkirk grew up a New York Rangers fan in suburban New Rochelle, so he knows all about the pressure of playing for his hometown team. Still, that's what the offensive-minded defenseman wanted, and the most coveted player available on the opening day of free agency turned down a bigger offer elsewhere to sign a four-year, $26.6 million deal with the Rangers on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC