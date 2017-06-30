Rangers sign center David Desharnais ...

Rangers sign center David Desharnais to 1-year, $1M deal

The 30-year-Desharnais gives the Rangers added depth at center behind Mika Zibanejad and Kevin Hayes. He has won more than 50 percent of his career faceoffs.

Chicago, IL

